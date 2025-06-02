Local government pension pot in Manchester to partner with city council to develop new homes

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The Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF) will partner with Manchester City Council to bring forward a number of development schemes.
The GMPF was named as investment partner for This City, the council’s housing arm. Its appointment is expected to be rubber stamped at a meeting this week.
More than £7m has been committed to help deliver more than 1,500 homes across Manchester, with at least a fifth of these designated for affordable rent.
The schemes will be brought forward on council-owned brownfield sites as the second phase of This City’s work. Its first major project, 129 homes at No.1 Ancoats Green, is nearing completion.
Postal Street in Piccadilly is the most advanced of the phase-two sites, with a planning application for 126 new units expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.
Engagement with local communities in Monsall and Longsight started earlier this year, regarding sites in these areas that could deliver 750 and 159 homes, respectively.
Later in 2025, formal consultation will be undertaken with people on the Grey Mare Lane estate in east Manchester for about 136 new houses there.
Another 166 homes are proposed for Downing Street in Ardwick, with 256 mooted for Heyrod Street in Piccadilly.
A report for the council’s executive ahead of this week’s meeting said £7.5m had been committed to the phase-two schemes.
It added: “Further capital budget approvals will be brought forward on a site-by-site basis, with schemes only progressing if deemed financially viable and able to generate sufficient returns.”
Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, said: “This City is about accelerating homebuilding on council-owned land so that we can build the homes that Manchester needs on our own terms.
“These homes will contribute to our housing strategy target to deliver at least 36,000 new homes up to 2032 – and at least 10,000 of these homes will be social, council or genuinely affordable.
“We plan to build new council and social housing in every part of the city, and being creative, using our land and building the homes ourselves, we will do just that.
“Having the GMPF on board gives us the financial boost to go further and build much-needed low-cost, low-carbon homes for Manchester residents.”
Eleanor Wills, chair of the GMPF, said: “We are acutely aware of the severe housing crisis, both nationally and in the North West.
“This is why we are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Manchester City Council investing in the This City vehicle that supports the government’s plan to provide much-needed affordable homes for hardworking families while ensuring strong, low-risk returns to secure the pensions of our members.”
Manchester is not the only council looking to its pension fund to deliver its development ambitions. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is set to use up to £100m of its pension fund as it seeks to buy 250 properties for homeless households.
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