Local government pension pot in Manchester to partner with city council to develop new homes

The GMPF was named as investment partner for This City, the council’s housing arm. Its appointment is expected to be rubber stamped at a meeting this week.

More than £7m has been committed to help deliver more than 1,500 homes across Manchester, with at least a fifth of these designated for affordable rent.

The schemes will be brought forward on council-owned brownfield sites as the second phase of This City’s work. Its first major project, 129 homes at No.1 Ancoats Green, is nearing completion.