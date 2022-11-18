Local Housing Allowance cash levels to be frozen for third year in a row

Details included in the Autumn Statement policy costings showed the government is set to freeze LHA rates “at 2023 cash levels”, which means they will have remained frozen since the coronavirus pandemic.

The LHA is used to work out how much help people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector. Any freeze to the LHA means that those in private rental properties will receive the same level of support even if their rents rise.

The LHA is calculated at a different level for each local authority across England.

On a national level, however, the freeze, combined with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which hit 10.1% this month – means people relying on housing benefit could find a shortfall of up to 10% if their rents rise by the same amount.