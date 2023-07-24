There will also be funding for planning skills, and a “super-squad” of planning experts who will be tasked with unblocking major housing developments #UKhousing

This funding will be introduced alongside what is being dubbed as a “super-squad” by the government, a team of leading planners and other experts charged with working across the planning system to unblock major housing developments.

There will be a £24m Planning Skills Delivery Fund to clear backlogs and get the right skills in place.

Developers will also be asked to contribute more through fees, to help support a higher-quality, more efficient planning service, and there will be a consultation on reforming local plans to make them simpler, shorter and more visual.

Michael Gove this morning set out new measures that he hopes will unblock the planning system and enable the building of more homes in the right places where there is local consent.

Mr Gove said the team will first be deployed in Cambridge “to turbocharge our plans in the city”.

That is despite opposition from local councillors and MPs who told Inside Housing they had been left “in the dark” over the major growth plans for the city, which includes 250,000 new homes.

Other measures include new flexibilities to convert shops, takeaway restaurants and betting shops into homes, which will help to rejuvenate the high street, Mr Gove said.

Meanwhile, planning restrictions will be eased to enable barn conversions and the repurposing of agricultural buildings and disused warehouses into housing.

Councils, however, warned that the extension of these ‘permitted development rights’ would result in poor-quality housing – as has been the case with ‘office-to-residential’ powers introduced in 2013.

Housing association trade body the National Housing Federation added that “there is also nothing in this announcement about investing in social housing which is sorely needed”.

New freedoms to extend homes, convert lofts and renovate new buildings will help to convert existing properties into new accommodation, the government said.

A review into the extension of permitted development rights will make it easier for homeowners to build upwards and outwards – with new extensions and loft conversions – while ensuring that neighbours’ interests are protected.

The housing secretary also announced a new body called the Office for Place to help lead “a design revolution” and ensure local people have a say in how housing is designed.

Mr Gove said: “Most people agree that we need to build more homes – the question is how we go about it. Rather than concreting over the countryside, we have set out a plan today to build the right homes in the right places where there is community support – and we’re putting the resources behind it to help make this vision a reality.

“At the heart of this is making sure that we build beautiful and empower communities to have a say in the development in their area.”