London affordability, first-time buyers and heat pumps – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

Housing secretary @michaelgove was in a Twitter spat with The Guardian’s food critic Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1). It started with Mr Rayner tweeting: “Listening to the new Tory Govt policy announcements, each more desperate than the last, I think it’s fair to say we have reached the ‘Cones Hotline’ stage of this administration.”

This was a message the housing secretary felt compelled to quote-tweet: “What is it about fixing unsafe buildings, giving tenants in social housing more rights, ending no fault evictions, empowering metro mayors, tackling rogue landlords, extending childcare and new schools for children with special educational needs which is ‘desperate’?”

Mr Rayner replied: “You’ve had 13 years to sort all this. Indeed, in 2016 you specifically voted against a bill that would have required landlords to make rented homes fit for human habitation. Why were dangerous homes of the sort that contributed to the death of Awaab Ishak fine by you then?”

Mr Gove said: “The provisions in that bill are now law – indeed being strengthened under this Government. Over the last 13 years we’ve also raised school standards, extended universal free school meals, reformed agri subsidies to reward environmental goods and so much more #dokeepup.”

Mr Rayner responded: “Missed this because I’ve been busy. But a) the law he voted against is now law. Can’t imagine what changed apart from the death of a two-year-old. B) free school meals extended because more children in abject poverty and c) apparently school standards have improved. He says.” Here ended the exchange.