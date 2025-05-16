London affordable housing target cut following fall in starts

The Greater London Authority (GLA) and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) announced the shift after the GLA’s latest statistics showed that just 3,991 affordable homes were started in London in 2024-25.

The figure is well above the 2,358 starts for 2023-24, but still the second-lowest on record and far below the 25,658 in 2022-23.

The starts target for the GLA’s overall 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme has now been reduced to a range of 17,800 to 19,000, from a previous goal of between 23,900 and 27,100.

The GLA said the intention is now to deliver “at least the mid-point of this range, which reflects our best understanding of the remaining delivery potential of the programme at the time this new target has been set”.