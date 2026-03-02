London Assembly members call for ‘popular design principles and meaningful early engagement’ in new developments

James Small-Edwards made the call in a letter to the mayor of London, where he warned of a growing disconnect between what Londoners want to see built in their communities and the developments that are actually being delivered.

The London Assembly member said the commitment is needed to “maintain public confidence and deliver the homes our city needs”.

The letter follows evidence heard by the committee highlighting that Londoners broadly agree on what good design looks like.

Public polling and visual preference surveys show that around 70-80% favour human-scale buildings with coherent frontages that fit local character.