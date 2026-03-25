London Assembly reveals 65% of renters have not heard of Renters’ Rights Act

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The London Assembly’s Housing Committee has warned that 65% of renters in the capital have either not heard of the Renters’ Rights Act, or do not understand what it means for them.
In a letter published by the committee, members raised concerned that low awareness of the Renters’ Rights Act could undermine the major reforms coming into force in less than two months’ time.
The first phase of the legislation will take effect on 1 May 2026 and introduce significant changes to the private rented sector, including the abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions, the end of fixed-term tenancies, and bans on rental bidding and advance rent payments.
The committee has set out the need for a London-wide approach to communicating the new measures in the act.
The letter argued that the mayor’s communications on the act should use all available channels, including the mayor’s digital platforms and advertising across the Transport for London network, and should be co-ordinated closely with boroughs, renters’ organisations and housing charities.
Zoë Garbett, chair of the Housing Committee at the London Assembly, said: “The Renters’ Rights Act will introduce major changes to renting, but these reforms will only work if renters know about them and feel confident exercising their rights when faced with unlawful behaviour from non-compliant landlords.
“Our investigation found awareness of the new law is worryingly low. Without clear information and support, many renters simply won’t benefit from the protections the act is meant to deliver.
“The mayor has the reach to ensure Londoners understand these new rights before the law comes into force.”
This is the latest report by London Assembly members since the chair of the planning and regeneration committee called on the mayor to “embed popular design principles and meaningful early engagement” in new developments.
James Small-Edwards made the call in a letter to the London mayor, in which he warned of a growing disconnect between what Londoners want to see built in their communities and the developments that are actually being delivered.
Prior to that, assembly members warned that post-Grenfell evacuation laws coming into force from April will not be enough to keep deaf and disabled people safe. Deaf and disabled people’s organisations across the capital raised “numerous concerns” about residential personal emergency evacuation plans.
The regulations bring in new duties for building owners and managers to make sure that tenants who would struggle to evacuate in a fire can leave safely. But the assembly highlighted a range of potential issues with the new regime, and called on the mayor and London fire commissioner to lobby for stronger and clearer rules.
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