London Assembly reveals 65% of renters have not heard of Renters’ Rights Act

In a letter published by the committee, members raised concerned that low awareness of the Renters’ Rights Act could undermine the major reforms coming into force in less than two months’ time.

The first phase of the legislation will take effect on 1 May 2026 and introduce significant changes to the private rented sector, including the abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions, the end of fixed-term tenancies, and bans on rental bidding and advance rent payments.

The committee has set out the need for a London-wide approach to communicating the new measures in the act.