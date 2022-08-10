London association agrees deal for £30m Greenwich development

The housing association is to develop the homes, which will be largely at London affordable rent, for the scheme at Pier Way, which will form part of the Gallions View regeneration project which is being led by developer Fairview New Homes. The Gallions View scheme involves the construction of 333 homes in total, including the 117 from Optivo, on a 1.9-hectare site.

Ian Hagger, director of land and new business at Optivo, said: “We’re looking forward to delivering further regeneration to the borough. We want to tackle the housing crisis in the capital by providing modern, good quality, affordable homes. We believe this area in Greenwich provides the perfect opportunity to achieve this and will allow our residents to become part of an established community.”

Optivo will be delivering one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as an additional 10 three-bedroom houses on the site.

The HA said that the new development will be sympathetic to the surrounding area, will house over 450 people, with some homes designed to be wheelchair accessible.