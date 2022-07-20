London borough approves plans for nearly 700 homes as part of estate regeneration

The redevelopment of the Tustin Estate will consist of 690 homes, 68% of which will be affordable, including a mix of council rent, shared ownership, key worker accommodation and homes for people aged over 55.

Southwark’s planning committee has also given the green light to phase one of the plans for the Tustin Estate, which involves 167 council homes for existing residents so they can avoid being moved off site while the older buildings are demolished.