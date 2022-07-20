London borough approves plans for nearly 700 homes as part of estate regeneration

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Southwark Council has approved an outline masterplan for nearly 700 homes as part of an estate regeneration project in the borough.
The redevelopment of the Tustin Estate will consist of 690 homes, 68% of which will be affordable, including a mix of council rent, shared ownership, key worker accommodation and homes for people aged over 55.
Southwark’s planning committee has also given the green light to phase one of the plans for the Tustin Estate, which involves 167 council homes for existing residents so they can avoid being moved off site while the older buildings are demolished.
Work on phase one, which will also include the refurbishment of council-owned terraced houses, is due to start in the autumn.
The estate is currently made up of three towers, six low-rise blocks and a primary school, which will be replaced.
Residents on the estate backed the redevelopment in a ballot held in March last year, with 87% of those who voted in favour of the scheme. There was a 64% turnout of eligible voters.
Darren Merrill, cabinet member for council homes and homelessness at Southwark Council, said: “I am delighted that these exciting new plans for the estate have been approved, especially for the residents of the estate who voted for the plans and were so involved in the design work.
“I would like to thank the residents of the Tustin Estate for working with the council on the proposals and the effort they put in to get this application over the line.”
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