Since February 2022, Lewisham Council has been buying back former council homes sold through the Right to Buy, to house families on its waiting list.

Margaret Thatcher, the prime minister at the time, introduced the Right to Buy for council tenants in the 1980s.

By 1997, more than 1,700,000 homes in the UK had been sold under the scheme.

According to Shelter, the homelessness charity, only 5% of the social housing sold under the Right to Buy has been replaced.