The court heard today that Ms Fink, who lived in Flat 9 on the first floor, had a short phone conversation with a pastor in Germany at 1.58am, where she told him there was fire and smoke in her flat. She stopped responding at 1.59am.

Firefighters had arrived at 1.56am to find the staircase in the building seriously compromised by fire, with its walls and ceiling fully involved in the blaze. Ms Fink’s body was not recovered from the building until 3.03am.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was not conclusive, but found the most probable cause of the initial fire to be arson. No suspect has ever been found.

The court heard that Camden Council’s risk assessment, which was carried out by an external consultant in January 2013, gave the building a “high” risk rating.

It found that the flat entrance doors were not fire doors – with large visible gaps and no self-closing devices. It also said cupboards in communal areas should be cleared and enclosed with fire-resisting materials.

It had also said that the timber cladding in communal areas of the brick-built property should be removed and replaced, and gave a one-year timescale to fix all of these issues.

But a further risk assessment in May 2017 showed that all of the issues persisted.

The court also heard that Camden Council had agreed in December 2012 to fit integrated fire alarm systems in 740 street properties it owned which were believed to have higher levels of fire safety risk – 31 Daleham Gardens was one of these properties. But the work had not been done by the time of the fire, with the building still reliant on battery operated smoke alarms.

Saba Naqshbandi, appearing for the London Fire Brigade, said: “The risks in this case did eventuate and the defendant’s breaches caused the death of Ms Fink.”

She pushed for the judge to make a finding of “higher culpability” in sentencing, which would indicate a systemic failure by the local authority.

But appearing for Camden Council, Mark Balysz KC argued against this and called the offences ‘medium’ culpability.

He began by offering the council’s apologies to residents of the building – a number of whom attended the court hearing – and Ms Fink’s family.

In mitigation, he pointed to financial restraints on the borough, which he said had been subject to severe financial cuts from central government, limiting its ability to invest in its housing stock.

This included the Conservative government’s 2016 social housing rent cut, which reduced Camden Council’s expected budget for investment by £165m.

Mr Balysz said Daleham Gardens was one of around 2,000 street properties and 3,200 blocks in total that required fire risk assessment.

He said the council “does not have the resource or the funding to carry out all the works immediately” and must instead follow a “risk-based approach” where work is prioritised through a planned programme.