Haringey Council’s Housing Improvement Plan was unanimously agreed by the cabinet on 18 April after reports identified “major and systemic failings” within its housing services.

Speaking at the meeting, planning chief Dana Carlin said the council had been “letting residents down over many years”.

The plan is set to create a cross-party Housing Improvement Board and will include a “complete overhaul” of the repairs service so issues like damp and mould are resolved more quickly.