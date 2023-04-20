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A north London council will spend almost £5m on a two-year action plan to improve the running of its housing stock.
Haringey Council’s Housing Improvement Plan was unanimously agreed by the cabinet on 18 April after reports identified “major and systemic failings” within its housing services.
Speaking at the meeting, planning chief Dana Carlin said the council had been “letting residents down over many years”.
The plan is set to create a cross-party Housing Improvement Board and will include a “complete overhaul” of the repairs service so issues like damp and mould are resolved more quickly.
The council, which has 20,000 tenants and leaseholders, is currently being monitored by the Housing Ombudsman for its failures to deal with damp and mould complaints.
A survey conducted between November and December last year showed that 18% of leaseholders and 45% of tenants were satisfied with the housing services, managed by council-owned company Homes for Haringey.
The council also aims to improve building safety by responding to emergency repairs within 24 hours and conducting annual energy improvement work and gas safety checks, as well as monthly lift safety checks.
In March, the Regulator of Social Housing found that more than 100 council properties had serious hazards and nearly 5,000 did not meet the Decent Homes Standard.
The plan promises to give tailored fire safety information to residents every three years after the watchdog revealed that it failed to conduct a “significant number” of fire safety works, including 4,000 that were high risk, and that it did not have up-to-date electrical safety reports for thousands of homes.
The council pledged to strengthen community engagement through a series of workshops and a residents’ forum.
Ms Carlin said: “To be an excellent landlord we need to go far beyond the statutory minimum standards and listen to our residents, learn what is important to them, how they would like us to develop services and – crucially – act on this.
“Putting our residents at the heart of what we do is essential and why engagement with them is a major pillar of the plan. We have a lot of work to do and have set aside £4.7m to fund the improvements. Good governance and clear reporting to cabinet is also set out in the report so we can clearly see that progress is being made.”
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