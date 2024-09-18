London borough pays out £4,500 after decision leaves woman unable to bid on permanent home

A London council has compensated a family after a decision to move them temporarily from unsuitable accommodation stopped them bidding on a permanent home #UKhousing

The situation persisted for 15 months, with Miss X eventually complaining to the LGSCO in February 2024.

Compounding the situation, the council did not offer the family, to whom it owed a main housing duty, any alternative accommodation despite their existing home having longstanding leaks.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) found Haringey Council at fault for incorrectly applying a policy that is intended to only be used for secure tenants or leaseholders.

In effect, this meant she was suspended from bidding – at a time when her original priority status meant she was highly likely to have been successful.

Offering the woman, Miss X, a temporary move meant she was moved to a new priority banding, under which any bids she placed on available properties would not be approved.

In its case report, the watchdog said Haringey should allocate Miss X the first home she bids on “regardless of her actual position… to make up for her losing out on numerous properties since March 2023”.

Miss X and her family had originally been placed in temporary accommodation in 2017 by the council after being awarded a main housing duty. They reported maintenance issues in 2020.

According to Miss X, a leak under the bath that was not fixed for more than a year caused damage to flooring, which her son tripped on. She said he lost consciousness as a result of the fall.

After assessing that the repairs could not be fixed with the family in situ, the council eventually considered their situation in February 2023 and approved a temporary move the following month.

Haringey was unable to provide the ombudsman with a copy of a letter it sent explaining the decision. The council also admitted that the case should never have gone before panel because Miss X was not a secure tenant.

Despite this, the decision effectively barred Miss X from bidding.

The LGSCO found that prior to the decision being made, Miss X had been placing bids that put her within the top 20 applicants for properties she was interested in.

“This indicates she was getting closer to making a successful bid due to her priority and length of time on the housing register,” the case report said.