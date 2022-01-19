London borough plans crackdown on skyscrapers under new guidance

Today, Ealing Council has issued new guidance to help stop the spread of what it described as speculative developments featuring tall buildings.

The council’s local plan defines tall buildings as “those that are substantially taller than their neighbours and/or which significantly change the skyline”.

In a statement, the council said the borough has seen a larger number of tall buildings being proposed by private developers outside of designated areas for growth over the past few years.

If deemed appropriate, Ealing Council said tall buildings must achieve an “exemplar standard of design” alongside other considerations, such as site location and the surrounding built context.