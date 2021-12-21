London borough secures mayoral funds to buy back 555 Right to Buy homes

City Hall announced the deal with Hounslow Council today, which will see 510 homes made available to people on the borough’s housing waiting list, 20 family-sized homes allocated to Afghan refugees, and 25 homes offered to vulnerable care leavers.

The mayor’s scheme, launched in July to boost housing supply, gives boroughs the funds to buy former council homes that have been sold into the private market through the government’s Right to Buy programme.

Homes purchased through the Right to Buy-back fund can be either let at social rent levels or used as accommodation for homeless families.

Hounslow has become the second borough to be granted funding after Islington, which was allocated funds to buy back 80 homes in September.