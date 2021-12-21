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London borough secures mayoral funds to buy back 555 Right to Buy homes

News21.12.21by Grainne Cuffe

A London council has purchased 555 homes after receiving nearly £39m through the mayor of London’s Right to Buy-back scheme.

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Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHHounslow secures mayoral funds to buy back hundreds of homes #UKhousing

City Hall announced the deal with Hounslow Council today, which will see 510 homes made available to people on the borough’s housing waiting list, 20 family-sized homes allocated to Afghan refugees, and 25 homes offered to vulnerable care leavers.

The mayor’s scheme, launched in July to boost housing supply, gives boroughs the funds to buy former council homes that have been sold into the private market through the government’s Right to Buy programme.

Homes purchased through the Right to Buy-back fund can be either let at social rent levels or used as accommodation for homeless families.

Hounslow has become the second borough to be granted funding after Islington, which was allocated funds to buy back 80 homes in September.

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London mayor Sadiq Khan said he is “determined” to increase the number of council homes in the capital.

“London has a wonderful tradition of helping those in need, and I’m proud Hounslow will use some of the funding to help house vulnerable care leavers and Afghan refugees.

“Hounslow joins Islington in taking swift, bold action to help deliver the homes Londoners so desperately need.

“I’m hopeful that other boroughs will look to them and submit their own proposals,” he said.

Mr Khan added that he would like to see “ambition from ministers” to replicate the scheme nationally.

Steve Curran, the leader of Hounslow Council, said the local authority was “delighted” to receive the funding.

“Some of these homes will give safety and security to care leavers, and some to Afghan refugee families, who will be welcomed into our local communities,” he said.

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Care and supportFinanceFundingGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessLocal AuthorityLondon
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