London borough signs deal with developer for regeneration of two high-rise estates

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A west London borough has signed contracts with a developer for two “flagship” regeneration schemes that will see existing estates demolished and rebuilt.
Hillingdon Council has entered into the deal with Higgins Partnerships, which will see homes on the Austin Road and Avondale Drive estates in Hayes replaced with around 740 new houses and flats.
It is expected that half the new build housing will be affordable, with the remainder sold on the open market.
At present there are around 400 homes in post-war tower blocks and mid-rise maisonettes and flats on the two estates, with the bulk of these still in council ownership.
Councillors were told at a planning meeting earlier this year that the majority of the three and four-bedroom homes on the redeveloped estates would be reserved for social housing.
The decision to demolish the two estates was finalised after a residents’ ballot in March 2021.
The council said that 94% of eligible voters came out in favour at Avondale Drive, with an 85% turnout, and 79% in favour on Austin Road, with a 90% turnout.
Hillingdon’s planning committee approved the masterplans for both estates in March 2022 following “extensive” consultation with residents on the designs, it added.
The new developments will also include public spaces and a community centre.
Eddie Lavery, cabinet member for residents’ services at Hillingdon Council, said the agreement was “great news, bringing the provision of new homes that our residents voted for even closer”.
He added: “We would like to thank the residents of both estates for working with the council on the redevelopment plans and we look forward to seeing the work start later this year.”
Declan Higgins, partnerships director at Higgins Partnerships, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Hillingdon Council to deliver high-quality, sustainable homes across these exciting sites and throughout the wider borough.
“As well as creating places people are proud to call their home, we will be working with the local community to provide training and employment opportunities for those wishing to start a career in the industry.”
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