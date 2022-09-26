London borough signs deal with developer for regeneration of two high-rise estates

Hillingdon Council has entered into the deal with Higgins Partnerships, which will see homes on the Austin Road and Avondale Drive estates in Hayes replaced with around 740 new houses and flats.

It is expected that half the new build housing will be affordable, with the remainder sold on the open market.

At present there are around 400 homes in post-war tower blocks and mid-rise maisonettes and flats on the two estates, with the bulk of these still in council ownership.