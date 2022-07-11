London borough confirms some projects ‘unlikely to be deliverable’ due to volatile economy

In a report that outlined the impact of economic uncertainties on the council’s housing plans, RBKC said its capital projects “are unlikely to be deliverable” as currently scoped and budgeted.

COVID-19, Brexit and the war in Ukraine are among the factors it said have led to increased energy prices, soaring inflation and a materials shortage.

The report, which recently went in front of the council’s housing select committee, pointed to forecasts by the Building Cost Information Service that suggested tender prices will increase by between 15% and 17% in the current financial year.

It said market uncertainty has made the pricing of work “complicated” and fewer companies are providing tenders for capital projects, which include new-build housing and stock-investment programmes.

In 2018, RBKC committed to building 600 homes across the borough, with at least 50% for social rent. Construction is underway on some sites, while work on others is due to start “imminently”.

The council has also committed to spending £460m on a stock-investment programme over nine years.