The report, Crunch Point for London Council Housing Finances, warns that boroughs are “not in a position to maintain spending in real terms” on their housing stock.

This is despite the “urgent need for investment” in priorities such as improving housing conditions and building new homes.

Under current plans, announced following a consultation in last year’s Budget, a new social rent policy will begin on 1 April 2026. It will allow councils to increase rents by up to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) + 1% each year, for at least five years.