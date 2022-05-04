London community housing group appoints housing association finance boss as chair

The 3,200-home THCH has promoted Mark Thrasher to the role of chair after five years on the board. He replaces Faisal Butt, who is currently interim chair at the organisation.

After being brought on to the board in 2017, Mr Thrasher was appointed chair of the audit committee and was part of the team that helped the association’s transition from a G3 governance rating to G1 in 2020.

He is the latest new recruit brought into THCH after it appointed former executive director of community services Anita Khan as chief executive.