London community housing group appoints housing association finance boss as chair

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East London-based housing association Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) has appointed Aspire Housing’s finance chief to become its new chair.
The 3,200-home THCH has promoted Mark Thrasher to the role of chair after five years on the board. He replaces Faisal Butt, who is currently interim chair at the organisation.
After being brought on to the board in 2017, Mr Thrasher was appointed chair of the audit committee and was part of the team that helped the association’s transition from a G3 governance rating to G1 in 2020.
He is the latest new recruit brought into THCH after it appointed former executive director of community services Anita Khan as chief executive.
Mr Thrasher has more than 25 years of experience within the social housing sector and has financial, governance and risk management knowledge.
He is currently the executive finance director at Aspire and recently concluded a £145m private placement for the Stoke-based landlord.
Ms Khan said: “We’re excited to appoint Mark as our new chair. Mark is passionate about THCH and the social housing sector. He understands our challenges [and] opportunities, and as an internal appointment he will provide valuable momentum.
“Mark is starting this role at a really important time for the organisation and will help steer us through this period of change. He shares our commitment to improve our services, deliver our building safety works and get better at engaging with our residents.”
Mr Thrasher said: “I’m honoured to be appointed as THCH’s new chair and to be working closely with Anita as we embark on the next chapter of the organisation.
“I hope that my understanding of THCH, along with my strategic approach, will help to leverage the board’s expertise and find new opportunities to create meaningful change for our residents.”
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