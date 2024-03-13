A London council has admitted it needs to “do more” to tackle residents’ concerns after an opposition party said it should refer itself to the English regulator #UKhousing

London council admits it must ‘do more’ as calls come for self-referral to regulator #UKhousing

Council staff have also reportedly been suspended amid an over-budget refurbishment project on a block in Bermondsey.

The council has already faced questions over the performance of its housing department in the wake of severe maladministration judgements from the Housing Ombudsman in the past year .

Labour-controlled Southwark Council has defended itself after the Liberal Democrats last week accused the administration of a “very serious lack of transparency and accountability” over work to improve homes.

The Liberal Democrats have launched a fresh attack after the group pointed to new figures it has obtained from the council.

The figures, according to the Liberal Democrats, showed that since the council’s ‘Quality Homes Investment Programme’ started, 1,658 so-called stage one complaints have been received from residents.

One in four projects have overrun by more than 100 days and the same proportion have overspent, with half of those being overspends of more than £100,000, according to the Liberal Democrats’ analysis of the figures.

Victor Chamberlain, leader of the Southwark Liberal Democrat Group, said: “There is a very serious lack of transparency and accountability from the administration on the major works scandal.”

He added: “Residents have been left frustrated and don’t trust Southwark Council. We need those responsible for this fiasco to hold themselves accountable.”