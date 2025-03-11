London council adopts new 44,000-home local plan to 2036

The new plan will replace the previous version from 2012 and marks a “significant milestone” in the council’s development strategy.

The housing tenures will be split according to the London Plan policy. This means that 60% of homes on all major developments should be for low-cost rent, including affordable rent, allocated according to need and for households on low incomes.

The remaining 40% should be intermediate products that “meet the definition of genuinely affordable housing, including London Living Rent, and London Shared Ownership”.