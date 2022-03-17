London council agrees lease deal with insurance firm for 161 flats

A London council has struck a deal to take on the lease for 161 new flats being built by a major insurance firm in an effort to tackle its housing shortage.
Newham Borough Council has agreed to lease the planned properties, being built on industrial land in east London, from the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC).
PIC, a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, is spending £83m on building the flats at 3 Thames Road in Silvertown. It will then let the homes – spread across three blocks – to the council on a 50-year full repairing and insuring (FRI) lease.
Newham Council will pay an initial £8.2m premium for the lease, then an annual index-linked rent of £1.935m, according to a publicly available contract notice. In total the council calculated the cost of procurement as £104.95m, excluding VAT.
At the end of the lease, Newham Council will have the option to buy the flats for £1.
The flats will be a mixture of private rent, discounted market rent and London Affordable Rent, according to the contract notice. They will be spread across a 12-storey block, a nine-storey block and an eight-storey block, planning documents show.
Newham has 27,000 people on its housing waiting list and 7,000 children in temporary accommodation as of last July, according to local media reports.
PIC said that under its ‘regeneration lease’ structure it will be provided with “long-term, inflation-linked cash flows which will be used to pay the pensions of its policyholders over coming decades”.
The move continues the trend of private sector investors being attracted by housing deals with councils, which offer stable returns.
Last August PIC spent £67m on 300 properties in a deal with Bromley Council.
James Agar, head of long income at PIC, said: “We are pleased to have completed our second regeneration lease investment, which will help [Newham Council] tackle the financial costs and the long-term social impact of the housing shortfalls within the borough.”
Last week PIC reported a 40% jump in annual profit to £313m.
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