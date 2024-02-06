The proposed takeover of an estate in south London by a for-profit provider and tenant group has stalled after both the council and residents expressed their opposition #UKhousing

London council and residents reject estate takeover that has been ‘dragging on for 10 years’ #UKhousing

The result was welcomed by Lambeth Council, which had opposed the takeover. In a letter to residents on 22 January, Chris Flynn, interim director of housing needs and commissioning at Lambeth Council, said he hoped “the matter is now concluded”.

Just 15% of residents supported a formal ballot for the stock transfer, while 2.5% were not sure. All 28 of leaseholders who responded opposed the ballot.

But the pair suffered a setback after an independent consultation found that 82% of residents were not in favour of the proposal going to a formal ballot.

Vision Homes Lambeth plans to take over 284 homes on the Lothian Estate in Camberwell with PACCA TMO, a resident group that managed the development between 2009 and 2014.

PACCA TMO told Mr Flynn that the consultation was compromised and a ballot should still take place. However, he said a ballot would “just confirm what the majority of residents have already clearly expressed and we are conscious this proposal has now been dragging on for 10 years”.

The proposal could have been the first time a for-profit company took over an estate in the UK. It is possible under Right to Transfer regulations, which force councils to co-operate with tenant groups that wish to take ownership of their estates.

PACCA TMO had originally applied for a stock transfer in 2014, becoming the first tenant management organisation in London to do so. However, it was delayed after the council commissioned an investigation into the group’s finances due to concerns about its performance.

The same year, Adeline Aina, director of PACCA TMO, was blocked by the London Labour Party from standing for election as candidate for Lambeth Council because of “serious questions” thrown up by the investigation. Ms Aina did not respond to a request for comment.

Following the investigation, Lambeth served PACCA with a supervision notice and took over management duties for Lothian Estate in 2015.

PACCA TMO returned in 2019 and applied to the Greater London Authority (GLA) with its proposal for Vision Homes Lambeth. The mayor of London approved the application in 2022.

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said the GLA’s role was limited to determining whether the application meets the criteria to move to the next stage of the process, and that approval of an application “should not be considered to constitute a mayoral endorsement” of a stock transfer.

Vision Homes had pledged invest £4.4m into Lothian Estate over five years if the takeover was successful. The money would be loaned to the company by a “private family business” – the Berger family – on “very low interest rates of 2.4%”, according to PACCA TMO.