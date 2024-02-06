London council and residents reject estate takeover that has been ‘dragging on for 10 years’

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The proposed takeover of an estate in south London by a for-profit provider and tenant group has stalled after both the council and residents expressed their opposition.
Vision Homes Lambeth plans to take over 284 homes on the Lothian Estate in Camberwell with PACCA TMO, a resident group that managed the development between 2009 and 2014.
But the pair suffered a setback after an independent consultation found that 82% of residents were not in favour of the proposal going to a formal ballot.
Just 15% of residents supported a formal ballot for the stock transfer, while 2.5% were not sure. All 28 of leaseholders who responded opposed the ballot.
Two-thirds of the estate’s 234 tenants and 50 leaseholders responded to the consultation.
The result was welcomed by Lambeth Council, which had opposed the takeover. In a letter to residents on 22 January, Chris Flynn, interim director of housing needs and commissioning at Lambeth Council, said he hoped “the matter is now concluded”.
PACCA TMO told Mr Flynn that the consultation was compromised and a ballot should still take place. However, he said a ballot would “just confirm what the majority of residents have already clearly expressed and we are conscious this proposal has now been dragging on for 10 years”.
The proposal could have been the first time a for-profit company took over an estate in the UK. It is possible under Right to Transfer regulations, which force councils to co-operate with tenant groups that wish to take ownership of their estates.
PACCA TMO had originally applied for a stock transfer in 2014, becoming the first tenant management organisation in London to do so. However, it was delayed after the council commissioned an investigation into the group’s finances due to concerns about its performance.
The same year, Adeline Aina, director of PACCA TMO, was blocked by the London Labour Party from standing for election as candidate for Lambeth Council because of “serious questions” thrown up by the investigation. Ms Aina did not respond to a request for comment.
Following the investigation, Lambeth served PACCA with a supervision notice and took over management duties for Lothian Estate in 2015.
PACCA TMO returned in 2019 and applied to the Greater London Authority (GLA) with its proposal for Vision Homes Lambeth. The mayor of London approved the application in 2022.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said the GLA’s role was limited to determining whether the application meets the criteria to move to the next stage of the process, and that approval of an application “should not be considered to constitute a mayoral endorsement” of a stock transfer.
Vision Homes had pledged invest £4.4m into Lothian Estate over five years if the takeover was successful. The money would be loaned to the company by a “private family business” – the Berger family – on “very low interest rates of 2.4%”, according to PACCA TMO.
Vision Homes promised to give tenants a 1% rent reduction each year for the first three years it managed the estate, as well as replace all bathrooms over 30 years old and kitchens over 20 years old.
However, residents and councillors expressed concern about Vision Homes’ proposal for a new “sink fund” charged to tenants, which could be uncapped. Vision Homes would also not be obliged to consult residents if it wished to sell the homes to another company in future, councillors warned.
A petition against the takeover organised by resident Robyn Roper has attracted more than 1,600 signatures. “It’s just not sitting with the residents very well,” she told Inside Housing. “We didn’t want you [PACCA TMO] back then and we don’t want you now.”
A spokesperson for Lambeth Council said the stock transfer would leave tenants and leaseholders “worse off”. Residents were being asked to “transfer the ownership of their home to a private, profit-driven company with no employees and no track record in owning, developing, or even managing social housing”, they said. There has been “no transparency as to how Vision Homes were selected or who currently sits on the board”.
An offer document distributed to residents by PACCA TMO described Vision Homes as “a new organisation that has been created specially to take ownership” of the 284 homes.
On Companies House, the director of Vision Homes is listed as lawyer Peter Hubbard, managing partner at Anthony Collins Solicitors. Mr Hubbard did not respond to a request for comment.
Under the Right to Transfer guidance, PACCA TMO is now allowed to request arbitration over the council’s latest decision not to hold a ballot. “We do hope that this does not happen,” Mr Flynn said.
Lambeth councillors Paul Gadsby and Annie Gallop said: “Lambeth Council have confirmed that they believe no ballot is now needed on these proposals given the large turnout and clear majority who rejected these plans.
“We support this position and would urge Vision Homes Lambeth to listen to the people and abandon the proposal. It is concerning that early indications appear to show that the for-profit outfit still wants to continue with a ballot.”
A spokesperson for Vision Homes Lambeth said: "Discussions are ongoing with Lambeth Council regarding a future ballot. The recent consultation results were in our view, inconclusive, and as such, Vision Homes is supportive of the proposals going to a formal ballot process, where we can be resolute in the result of the vote for residents."
PACCA TMO did not respond to a request for comment.
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