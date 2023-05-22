London council announces £85m deal for hundreds of new homes

The council has agreed to buy the homes, ranging from one to three-bedroom units, from the developer on the site, which is due for completion in 2026.

Located in East Wembley, Fulton & Fifth will comprise 876 homes, with 40% being offered as affordable.

In Brent, there are more than 26,000 households on the waiting list for council homes.

The new mixed-use scheme will include shops, cafés and creative workspaces, as well as public spaces for residents and locals to enjoy.