London council announces £85m deal for hundreds of new homes

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Brent Council has agreed a multi-million pound deal with Regal London to purchase 294 homes at the developer’s Fulton & Fifth development in Wembley.
The council has agreed to buy the homes, ranging from one to three-bedroom units, from the developer on the site, which is due for completion in 2026.
Located in East Wembley, Fulton & Fifth will comprise 876 homes, with 40% being offered as affordable.
In Brent, there are more than 26,000 households on the waiting list for council homes.
The new mixed-use scheme will include shops, cafés and creative workspaces, as well as public spaces for residents and locals to enjoy.
Regal London is also making improvements to the local Wealdstone Brook, which runs past the development, to create a waterside and wildlife corridor.
The Fulton & Fifth development forms part of the wider transformation taking place in Wembley, which has secured more than £2.5bn of private investment since 2002.
Promise Knight, cabinet member for housing, homelessness and renters’ security at Brent Council, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Regal London on this venture. We are committed to creating more affordable homes for Brent residents.
“Residents deserve to live in a borough that is not only fairer and more equal, but greener and more sustainable, and this was at the heart of what Brent planners set out to achieve with Regal London.”
Marc Eden, investment director at Regal London, said: “We are pleased to be playing a role in delivering Brent’s local housing needs. The allocation of affordable homes at Fulton & Fifth is a true testament to the council’s commitment to understanding the needs of its people.”
The site, which used to be the old headquarters for Euro Car Parts, was acquired last year through a structured transaction by LaSalle Investment Management, with Regal London retained as development manager.
Blake Loveless, head of value-add investments at LaSalle, added: “Fulton & Fifth demonstrates how developers and councils can work together to provide much needed affordable housing.
“We are grateful to be working with the council to help fulfil its broader mission and meet its targets.”
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