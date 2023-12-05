London council apologises after leaving family with leaking roof for three years

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A London council has been ordered to pay out £1,500 in compensation to a resident after it failed to resolve a roof leak for more than three years.
In a new ruling, the Housing Ombudsman said Hackney Council had caused “substantial distress” to the leaseholder and her vulnerable children.
The resident was left with mildew, high humidity and furniture mould.
As a result, she told the council her children have respiratory issues due to the conditions at the property, including a young child with multiple severe allergies and a risk of anaphylaxis.
The leak was originally fixed in 2019, the watchdog said, but the problem returned seven months later. Multiple inspections followed but the council’s repairs were only made six months later.
The resident was given the green light by the council to redecorate in 2021, only for the leak to return, which “compounded” her distress.
She escalated her complaint to stage two, however, further works only took place 21 months after the leak was first reported.
At the time of the ombudsman’s investigation in March 2023, some work remained outstanding and there were still doubts whether the leak had been fully resolved.
Although an independent survey found that the home was not uninhabitable and therefore a decant was not required, the resident would have been “significantly distressed”, especially as the five-person family sometimes slept in the same bedroom.
The ongoing nature of the issue, as well as the landlord’s handling of it, meant it was hard for the resident to claim on insurance for some of the damage, the watchdog said.
Hackney Council was ordered to support the resident to make an insurance claim, conduct works and inspect and monitor the resident’s home in case of a repeat of the issue.
The ombudsman ordered the council to apologise to the resident and pay £1,500 in compensation.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “There were repeated lengthy delays in investigating the issue and completing works in this case.
“These and the landlord’s handling led to significant distress and inconvenience, impacted the resident’s insurance claim and ability to repair her home, and caused her understandable concern about the impact of the living conditions on her family, which includes vulnerable young children.
“Resolving leaks can be a complex repair job, which is why in these cases, it is even more important that landlords provide effective and clear communication, provide regular updates to the resident and set out expectations.
“There were reports of other properties being impacted by leaks and concerns about the landlord’s overall handling of reports of leaks from leaseholders. We therefore ordered the landlord to undertake a detailed review to improve its practice and approach when handling similar reports to ensure it treats residents fairly.”
Hackney Council’s learning statement read: “This has been a lengthy and complex case, but one we have not dealt with properly and leading to it falling short of the standards we and our residents expect. We are sorry for the distress this has caused the resident and her family.
“We did attend to fix the initial leak in 2019, but this didn’t work. Since then we have been working through our complaints process and repairs team to get the issue fixed.
“Clearly this issue should not have taken so long to fix. However, while we now have a solution to solve the problem and are ready to carry out the necessary work, the tenant is not allowing us access to their home as they have submitted a legal disrepair claim.
“Last year we launched an action plan committing to inspecting all reports of damp and mould within five working days, speeding up our response times to reports of leaks and undertaking a sample survey of our homes, including specific assessments of damp and mould and prioritising blocks more likely to suffer from the issue.”
The council explained it has also set up a dispute resolution service to help prevent cases becoming lengthy legal proceedings in future, to help resolve any work and compensate residents if necessary.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories