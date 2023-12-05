London council apologises after leaving family with leaking roof for three years

In a new ruling, the Housing Ombudsman said Hackney Council had caused “substantial distress” to the leaseholder and her vulnerable children.

The resident was left with mildew, high humidity and furniture mould.

As a result, she told the council her children have respiratory issues due to the conditions at the property, including a young child with multiple severe allergies and a risk of anaphylaxis.

The leak was originally fixed in 2019, the watchdog said, but the problem returned seven months later. Multiple inspections followed but the council’s repairs were only made six months later.

The resident was given the green light by the council to redecorate in 2021, only for the leak to return, which “compounded” her distress.