London council apologises after ‘multiple’ failures left family of four in ‘unsafe’ flat

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has become the latest social landlord found culpable of “severe maladministration” over its handling of the case.

In a 14-page report, the ombudsman said the council had failed to address multiple repairs within a “reasonable timescale”.

It also said it had failed to “proactively manage repairs” despite being aware at an early stage of the delays the resident and his young family were experiencing.

The resident lived in the third-floor property from 2019 to 2021, with “unsafe” and rotting windows, the report said.