London council apologises to child with damp and mould allergy for ‘disrespectful’ service failings

The ombudsman has called for Lambeth Council to “radically improve” and expressed concern for how its actions were at times disrespectful of residents and lacked empathy for the impact of its service failures.

The five severe maladministration findings are across three cases and come a year after the publication of the ombudsman’s special report into the landlord.

The report from March last year revealed how another resident had complained about leaks, damp and mould for years.

The ombudsman said that it has since held constructive meetings with senior leadership about embedding change and that these cases will form part of that learning.

Of these three new cases, one involved the landlord failing to carry out necessary repair works after mould formed from a leak in the bathroom of a resident who had a child with a damp and mould allergy.