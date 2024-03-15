London council apologises to man after failing to recognise domestic abuse

A London council has been forced to apologise over its failures involving a man who was left homeless after fleeing domestic abuse that the authority failed to legally recognise #UKhousing

However there was “fault” with this decision as Mr X was legally homeless if he could only stay with his friend or other friends for a short period of time, the report said.

The council did not offer interim accommodation to the man, referred to as Mr X in report, when he first made his homelessness application as he was staying with a friend.

Kensington and Chelsea Council issued the apology after an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman. The case, brought following a complaint by the man, centred on three failures.

Mr X had been living with his sibling and their spouse, but made a homelessness application to the council after fights with the spouse.

The report said the council “wrongly considered” that Mr X was not personally connected to the alleged perpetrator of the domestic abuse as they were not a “blood” relative.

But the legal definition of a ‘relative’ includes a sibling’s spouse so the two were connected, the report said.

The ombudsman said there was no reason for the council to believe he was in priority need when he first presented as homeless, as in an initial assessment the man said he was not at risk of domestic violence.

However the report added: “The failure to recognise Mr X was personally connected to the alleged perpetrator was [a] fault and will have caused some distress to him which the council should remedy,” the report said.

The council also took 11 weeks to tell the man it had accepted that it had a duty to help prevent his homelessness with a personalised housing plan (PHP).

As well as an apology, the council gave the man a symbolic payment of £300 to “recognise the distress and uncertainty caused”.