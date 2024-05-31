London council approves private landlord licensing scheme in four areas

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A London council has approved a licensing scheme for landlords in four areas under plans to improve private rented homes.
Private landlords in Lambeth will need a £923 licence to rent out their properties in certain areas from September.
The scheme, approved by the council on 16 May, will apply to people letting any home to a single-family household or no more than two unrelated sharers in Knight’s Hill, Streatham Common and Vale, Streatham Hill East, and Streatham St Leonard’s.
These four areas of Lambeth were chosen for the scheme’s launch because properties in these wards have nearly double the national average of serious hazards.
Around 8,600 properties in the four wards are expected to fall under the new selective licensing regime, which will run for five years until 2029.
A report to Lambeth’s cabinet on the scheme said the licensing plans would tackle rogue landlords, as well as support “good landlords and tenants that need assistance”.
The council said it aims to roll out the scheme to a further 19 wards, beginning in the autumn.
Councils are only allowed to introduce licensing in areas where there is sufficient proof of poor-quality housing. In theory, Lambeth said, licensing could apply in all parts of the borough except Vauxhall and Waterloo and South Bank, where councillors were unable to find enough evidence of poor-quality housing.
Landlords owning properties with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or higher will receive a £50 discount on the proposed £923 licence cost. Those who are part of an accredited landlord association will get £75 off. Landlords owning more than one flat in a block will also get a discount.
A third of Lambeth’s 144,985 homes are privately rented and official data predicted that 9,446 of these could have a serious hazard. Officials believe that around 39,851 properties in the borough could be included in the new selective licensing regime.
Around 5,000 private rented homes in Lambeth are already covered by two other licensing schemes.
Since 2018, all properties rented to five or more unrelated people sharing a kitchen or bathroom have required a licence under nationwide rules. Another existing council scheme requires some landlords that let properties to three or four households sharing amenities to buy a licence.
Mahamed Hashi, cabinet member for safer communities at Lambeth Council, said: “This scheme will see more support for vulnerable residents, improved premises conditions [and] help reduce overcrowding. Ultimately, it will lead to better housing for our residents.
“While most landlords provide good-quality, safe accommodation, there are some who take advantage of their tenants or don’t know what their responsibilities are.
“Licensing will help us crack down on rogue landlords and take decisive action against housing offences. It will also give us the opportunity to proactively investigate cases of mould and damp to ensure all privately rented properties comply with the requirements.”
Lambeth is the latest south London council to introduce a licensing scheme for landlords. Southwark Council expanded its licensing scheme to cover 19 wards in November 2023, while most private rented homes in Lewisham will need a property licence from July.
Selective licensing schemes are already in place in other London boroughs such as Camden, Ealing, Enfield, Waltham Forest and Westminster.
Large housing providers have complained that the registration fee for selective licensing schemes equates to an additional tax.
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