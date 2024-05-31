London council approves private landlord licensing scheme in four areas

Private landlords in Lambeth will need a £923 licence to rent out their properties in certain areas from September.

The scheme, approved by the council on 16 May, will apply to people letting any home to a single-family household or no more than two unrelated sharers in Knight’s Hill, Streatham Common and Vale, Streatham Hill East, and Streatham St Leonard’s.

These four areas of Lambeth were chosen for the scheme’s launch because properties in these wards have nearly double the national average of serious hazards.

Around 8,600 properties in the four wards are expected to fall under the new selective licensing regime, which will run for five years until 2029.