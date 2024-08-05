London council at fault after placing disabled mother and children in mouldy accommodation, ombudsman rules

The woman was placed in several “unsuitable” and “poorly maintained” temporary accommodations, including one that was so mouldy her baby had to be hospitalised.

She told the ombudsman that her child has lasting health conditions caused by the poor living conditions, and the ordeal also worsened her own existing physical and mental health problems.

Lewisham was also found to have failed to consider or respond to the mother’s concerns about one accommodation being close to a perpetrator of domestic abuse towards her.

Lewisham Council has now apologised and agreed to pay her £14,150. The LGSCO investigated after the mother claimed that the council failed to meet its homelessness duties to her for two years.

The watchdog heard that while the mother was heavily pregnant, she was moved between unsuitable properties at least 10 times within four months.