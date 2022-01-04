London council awards £77m contract to fix estate with Grenfell-style cladding

The north London council has handed the retendered contract to Essex-based contractor McLaren Construction, which will see new “A1-fire-rated” cladding, windows and curtain walls installed on the 1960s estate in Swiss Cottage.

Thousands of residents were evacuated from the Chalcots Estate just days after the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 over fears around its aluminium composite (ACM) cladding. ACM cladding was the type used on Grenfell Tower.

Since then, efforts to fix the high-rise buildings on the 717-home estate have been delayed.

Camden Council had originally secured Wates for a £90m contract for recladding and fire safety work in January 2019, but the local authority moved to retender the project in May 2020 after it reportedly failed to agree final terms with Wates for the project.

Work to remove the original cladding started in September 2017.