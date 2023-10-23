London council becomes first to prosecute building owner over cladding removal delays

Chaplair Limited failed to meet a deadline of March 2021 to remove dangerous cladding from its Lumiere Building, a block of flats in Forest Gate.

In July, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that the block of 71 flats had four types of flammable cladding in 2019, including the same aluminium composite material that was on Grenfell Tower.

Newham Council issued an improvement notice in September 2020, but work had not started on the block by the time the 31 March 2021 deadline passed, prompting the local authority to launch legal action.

The case is thought to be the first instance of a council successfully prosecuting a building owner for failing to remove dangerous cladding.

Newham Council used powers that come under the Housing Act 2004.