The council also failed to complete water risk assessments for every site requiring a re-inspection.

In a regulatory judgement on Thursday, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) concluded that Harrow Council failed to meet statutory health and safety requirements for electrical and water safety and, as a result, there was the potential for “serious detriment” to tenants.

The regulator launched an investigation into the council following a referral from a tenant.

The council reported to the RSH that 3,500 domestic properties did not have a current electrical condition report.

“The evidence provided to the regulator also demonstrated that [the London Borough of] Harrow did not have valid water safety risk assessments in place for a number of properties,” according to the regulator.

It ruled that the council “did not have an effective system in place to allow it to meet its statutory health and safety responsibilities across a number of areas”.

The RSH said that Harrow had demonstrated that it now understood the safety work it needed to do.

“However, taking into account the seriousness of the issues, brought to our attention via a tenant referral, the duration for which tenants were exposed to risk and the number of tenants potentially affected, the regulator has concluded that [the London Borough of] Harrow has breached the Home Standard and that there was a risk of serious detriment to tenants during this period,” it said.