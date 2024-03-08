London council cancels maintenance contract one year early after ‘significant’ repairs backlog

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Hammersmith and Fulham Council is to end its responsive repairs and maintenance contract with Morgan Sindall Property Services almost a year early following a backlog.
The council’s cabinet has approved the termination of both lots of the deal with the firm on 31 August this year.
The arrangement was due to run until 1 August 2025, but the London authority had “identified that current contract capacity will not adequately cover forecast work order demand between August 2024 and July 2027”.
“On this basis we have identified the need to source a contractor to replace Morgan Sindall and ensure continuation of sustainable improvements to the repairs service,” it said in a report.
The document that circulated to cabinet members said a “significant backlog” of work had built up during the winter of 2022-23.
These uncompleted tasks “had negative impacts on tenants, generated complaints and failure demand costs, and created risk in terms of further legal challenge and compensation cost and continued rent loss due to overdue voids”, Hammersmith and Fulham Council added.
Five interim contractors were brought in to tackle complex and high-risk jobs, allowing Morgan Sindall to focus on “day-to-day” repairs.
However, pressures continued and late last year the council turned to “several” small firms to target routine issues. It also undertook direct management of repairs to sheltered accommodation.
A new contractor will be appointed for a three-year deal via a mini-competition from the National Housing Management Forum’s responsive maintenance and void property works framework.
A council spokesperson said: “We are continuously making improvements to our housing repairs service to ensure residents are safe in their homes and their needs are met.
“We have taken the mutual decision to end the repairs contract with Morgan Sindall.
“We will work closely with Morgan Sindall to ensure residents’ needs are met in a smooth transition to a new provider. We are working to procure a new provider who will be reliable, resident-focused and cost-effective, and plan for them to start a three-year contract in September 2024.”
The council said it will announce the new contractor in due course and explained that it is exploring its future procurement options.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council added: “This is to ensure that we are able to deliver a robust and compassionate repair service, responding quickly and effectively to repair requests from our tenants and leaseholders as we continue to transform our housing service into one that residents and we are proud of.”
Patrick Boyle, managing director at Morgan Sindall Property Services, said: “We have taken the mutual decision to end the repairs contract and will ensure a smooth transition through to the new arrangements to deliver these services.
“We will continue to work closely in partnership with the council to deliver gas maintenance services for residents in the borough which are unaffected, focused on delivering high levels of customer satisfaction.”
Hammersmith and Fulham Council first announced plans for a housing repairs improvement plan in July last year.
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