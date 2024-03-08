London council cancels maintenance contract one year early after ‘significant’ repairs backlog

The council’s cabinet has approved the termination of both lots of the deal with the firm on 31 August this year.

The arrangement was due to run until 1 August 2025, but the London authority had “identified that current contract capacity will not adequately cover forecast work order demand between August 2024 and July 2027”.

“On this basis we have identified the need to source a contractor to replace Morgan Sindall and ensure continuation of sustainable improvements to the repairs service,” it said in a report.

The document that circulated to cabinet members said a “significant backlog” of work had built up during the winter of 2022-23.