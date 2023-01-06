London council considering bringing housing management service in-house

The service, which manages tenancies, is currently split into a north team, which is directly delivered by the council, and a south team, which is outsourced.

The council’s officers have recommended that the service in the south, which was outsourced to Pinnacle in 2013, comes back in-house when the current contract ends in June 2023.

Several options are on the table, including an extension of the current contract or a re-procurement process, where delivery of the service will continue to be outsourced.