London council criticised after falsely accusing tenant of vandalising his home

The Housing Ombudsman has made two severe maladministration findings for Southwark Council after it falsely accused a tenant of vandalising his home and denied him a mutual exchange #UKhousing

The council’s policy stated that a resident’s home swap cannot be unreasonably withheld, but any outstanding repairs that are the resident’s responsibility must be completed before any move can take place.

In the first case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration after the landlord declined the resident’s mutual exchange application on the basis that he was responsible for vandalising his kitchen.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said in both cases that Southwark Council “failed to act within its own policies, with life-impacting effects on two separate households”.

In another case, the watchdog found severe maladministration after the council provided details of service charges to a leaseholder three years after it should have.

The ombudsman said the impact on the resident was “serious” as he was accused of a criminal act, asked to pay for repairs that were not his obligation and denied a mutual exchange of his home.

Southwark Council’s contractors removed the resident’s kitchen cabinets to do works but did not replace them, and when the council inspected the home a month later, it concluded that the resident had vandalised his own kitchen, despite the authority’s own repairs log showing the removal by the contractors.

The watchdog said that when suggesting a resident has acted anti-socially or unlawfully, the council must provide evidence to support that allegation.

“It did not provide clear reasoning or evidence to show that the resident ever removed his kitchen units.

“Therefore, when the landlord dismissed the resident’s mutual exchange request, it was not based on tangible evidence that he had vandalised his kitchen,” it said.

The ombudsman also said it was “concerning” that the council made serious accusations without the necessary records to support its allegations.

It ordered the landlord to apologise to the resident, pay £1,000 in compensation, and both make repairs to the kitchen and reconsider the mutual exchange request.

The other case involved Southwark Council’s handling of a request from a leaseholder for a copy of a service charge final bill after major works.

The authority’s policy said the resident has a right to request a written summary of any charges and the council should provide this within a month or six months of the end of the period to which the summary relates.

When the resident first requested a summary, the defect liability period had not ended and therefore an invoice would not have been ready.

The council informed the resident about this, but “could have been clearer” about when the information would be ready, the watchdog said.

In the coming months, the resident asked for an update on two occasions. They received a response 18 months later when Southwark said the information was not ready.

The ombudsman said the delay was “unreasonable and response inadequate”, particularly as the defect liability period had passed by over a year.

It said the final invoice should have been sent straight after the defect liability period ended, but the council sent it three years later.

Southwark argued that the delay was down to waiting for information from other internal teams, but the watchdog said this was “not an adequate explanation”.

It said the council should have efficient processes in place so it can meet its legal obligations to provide information on service charges to leaseholders upon request.

There was further maladministration for the council’s complaint-handling due to delays in responding to complaints, including a seven-month delay in its stage two response.