London council cuts 60% of planning staff

Havering Council said the decision not to extend the contracts of some staff – all of which are agency workers – will impact some of the work it does, but is “temporary”.

The move, reported in the Romford Recorder, comes after the council agreed a budget in March that included £13m worth of planned cuts.

Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said the local authority will continue to ensure that planning rules are followed.

The council did not confirm the exact number of workers that were let go, but the figure represents 60% of staff in the planning department.