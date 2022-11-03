London council cuts 60% of planning staff

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A London council has let go of 60% of its planning staff as part of a bid to make £13m in savings.
Havering Council said the decision not to extend the contracts of some staff – all of which are agency workers – will impact some of the work it does, but is “temporary”.
The move, reported in the Romford Recorder, comes after the council agreed a budget in March that included £13m worth of planned cuts.
Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said the local authority will continue to ensure that planning rules are followed.
The council did not confirm the exact number of workers that were let go, but the figure represents 60% of staff in the planning department.
Mr Morgon said: “We have taken the decision not to extend some of our agency worker contracts.
“We will not, in the current financial year, be replacing them, which will impact some of the work we do.”
He said the move will help towards cuts this year, but will be a “temporary solution as the council works on its saving targets”.
“While the team may be getting smaller temporarily, we will continue to ensure that planning rules are followed,” he said.
In April, housing associations called for additional funding for local authority planning departments so that the country can deliver the government’s levelling-up agenda.
They warned that without further funding to help speed up planning decisions and fill vacant posts, development plans would be subject to further delays.
In August, Inside Housing revealed that six roles in Lancaster City Council’s planning department had remained vacant for five years.
A further four roles were vacant for two-and-a-half years and nine positions were vacant for less than two-and-a-half years.
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