London council decides against demolition of tower block in shake-up of development plans

Haringey Council had previously considered Stokley Court in Hornsey for potential redevelopment in 2020 after a survey found that the block of one-bedroom flats, housing people over 50 with support needs, was “in a state of decline”.

However, a report by council officers this month said that after “updated stock condition surveys and extensive feasibility studies for re-development… demolition and re-build is not the optimum route”.

The council’s cabinet this month approved the recommendation, meaning the site will be removed from Haringey’s housing delivery programme.

The report did however flag that “work is required to improve the condition of the building” and has been referred to the council’s asset management team for review.