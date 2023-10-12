Lewisham Council agreed to remove the £250,036 annual funding for Phoenix Futures, which supports homeless people to address substance misuse, and use it to fund other supported housing providers.

This will help the local authority address “significant inflationary pressures” and ensure “properly staffed, quality and safe service provision”.

The contract will now end in April 2024, three years early.

Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet approved financial uplifts for its other supported housing contractors, which total £481,412 a year and are funded by the Phoenix Futures money and additional investment from the council and care providers.

It also agreed a smaller one-off payment to providers for 2023-24 in “recognition of the current and urgent inflationary pressures identified”, totalling £250,000.