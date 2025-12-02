A report heard by Hackney Council’s cabinet last week seeks approval to spend £1.9m on surveys and early designs at De Beauvoir Primary School in Dalston and Randal Cremer Primary School in Hoxton.

Both were closed in September 2024 after a steady decline in pupil numbers. A wave of primary schools have closed in Hackney and other inner city boroughs in recent years amid the falling birth rate.

With school funding allocated primarily mainly by the number of children on roll, many schools have fallen into financial difficulty, meaning councils have had to take difficult decisions to close schools or merge individual sites.