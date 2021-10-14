London council ends contractor’s repairs deal one year into five-year contract

A cabinet report recommending that the contract with housing maintenance firm United Living Property Services (ULPS) ends was approved on 6 September in a bid to improve the service for residents.

It was marked “urgent” because the council wanted to get a new contractor in place before winter, when demand for housing repairs surges.

The decision to cut ties was mutually agreed.

The council awarded ULPS, which is part of United Living Group, the construction firm, a five-year, £15.5m contract in July 2020 to manage the repairs and maintenance of 4,800 homes in Hammersmith.