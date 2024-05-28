London council housing repair workers strike over pay

Greenwich Council workers began an initial day of strike action on Tuesday 28 May and set up a picket line outside the Birchmere Centre in Thamesmead.

The workers, who are members of Unite, the trade union, are employed in the repairs and investment service department of the council.

According to Unite, the local authority had brought in plans that would lead to the workers losing nearly a third of their wages.

Following a pay-benchmarking exercise, pay cuts would be enacted in stages over four years. Some workers would lose nearly £17,000 from their salary by the fourth year, the union claimed.