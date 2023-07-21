An investigation by the Regulator of Social Housing has found that Camden Council breached the consumer standards due to more than 9,000 outstanding fire safety actions in its homes #UKhousing

As a result, the English regulator said it expects the council to take urgent action to address these failings.

This evidence demonstrates a failure by the council to complete all fire safety actions in a timely manner and to mitigate the risks to tenants in the meantime.

In addition to these outstanding actions, the RSH said the London Borough of Camden has more than 9,000 homes that do not have a smoke alarm installed, and around 4,000 homes with no carbon monoxide detector fitted.

Following the the RSH’s investigation, Camden said it is introducing monthly reporting to members of the Housing Scrutiny Committee, and its Fire Safety and Compliance Advisory Panel.

Alongside the additional reporting, it will look at strengthening existing processes so it can address all high-risk actions within recommended timescales and work to engage residents and find new ways to improve access to their homes.

The council explained that it is finding it difficult to access up to 40% of homes to complete works under its smoke detector programme.

Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at the RSH, said: “Through our investigation, we found that Camden Council has failed to address thousands of fire safety actions in its tenants’ homes. This is unacceptable and has put tenants at potential risk of harm. The council needs to act urgently to put things right, and we will scrutinise it closely as it does this.

“Our findings send a clear message to all social landlords that meeting health and safety requirements is of paramount importance. Tenants deserve to live in safe and decent homes, and we will take action when landlords breach our standards.”