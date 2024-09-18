London council introduces new category of repair as part of housing services overhaul

Haringey Council will introduce a new ‘urgent’ repairs category, which will sit between emergency and priority jobs.

In July 2023, Haringey was reprimanded by the Housing Ombudsman after a special investigation into its approach to leaks, damp and mould identified a “culture of apathy” around complaint-handling.

The watchdog’s probe came after Haringey took its housing management services back in-house from its ALMO, Homes for Haringey, in mid-2022.

Shortly before the ombudsman issued its findings, Haringey adopted a major housing improvement plan that committed to revising a number of number of key policies.

Under the north London council’s revised repairs policy, which it says has been co-produced with tenants and leaseholders, leaks will be treated as an emergency repair that should usually be addressed within 24 hours of being reported.