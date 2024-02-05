London council issues further eviction threat over energy bills

Since our last report, Inside Housing has obtained another letter to a Lambeth Council resident dated 11 January which stated the local authority is “considering going to court to get an order for possession”.

“The possession proceedings may result in you losing your home,” the council said, despite previously claiming that these proceedings are a last resort.

Lambeth offered the resident an extended payment plan to pay the full rent and service charges, plus a bit extra to clear the £1,019 arrears gradually.

However, the resident has argued they could not afford to pay the total service charges in the first place and the payment plan does not solve the original problem of heating charges being unaffordable.

Heat network users claim that Lambeth Council increased their heating and hot water bills to between £60 and £70 a week in April 2023. When tenants and leaseholders could not pay the bills, the local authority allegedly began sending notices of seeking possession, resulting in a stand-off between residents and the council.