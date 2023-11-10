Blackstone Properties Management Limited and its director Mohamed Ali Rasool were fined £240,000 each, plus costs for several breaches of HMO management regulations in the Housing Act, which the council suspects is the highest fine rate for the offence so far.

The inside of the 22-bedroom property was so damp that mushrooms were growing in upper floors, and there were burnt-out electrical sockets, covered smoke alarms and damaged fire doors.

The prosecution was brought after a dawn raid in 2021, where the council found multiple fire and mould risks to tenants at the property.