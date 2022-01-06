London council JV gets planning green light for 2,170-home regeneration scheme

The joint venture (JV) involves the redevelopment of Kingston’s Cambridge Road Estate into a mix of flats, maisonettes and houses; 45% of these homes will be affordable.

The development currently has 832 flats, but will be demolished to make way for the new homes, which includes 941 affordable homes. These will include 767 homes for social rent, 20 for shared ownership and 154 for intermediate tenure, as well as a minimum of 114 extra council homes.

A detailed planning application was also approved for phase one of the regeneration, which will involve 452 homes, including 150 for social rent and 15 for shared ownership.

The approval follows a ballot of Cambridge Road Estate residents in March 2020 and 73% of eligible voters backed plans to redevelop.