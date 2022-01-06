London council JV gets planning green light for 2,170-home regeneration scheme

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Plans for a 2,170-home estate regeneration from Kingston Council and developer Countryside have been granted outline planning permission.
The joint venture (JV) involves the redevelopment of Kingston’s Cambridge Road Estate into a mix of flats, maisonettes and houses; 45% of these homes will be affordable.
The development currently has 832 flats, but will be demolished to make way for the new homes, which includes 941 affordable homes. These will include 767 homes for social rent, 20 for shared ownership and 154 for intermediate tenure, as well as a minimum of 114 extra council homes.
A detailed planning application was also approved for phase one of the regeneration, which will involve 452 homes, including 150 for social rent and 15 for shared ownership.
The approval follows a ballot of Cambridge Road Estate residents in March 2020 and 73% of eligible voters backed plans to redevelop.
Work is set to begin in the summer.
Daniel King, managing director (west London and Thames Valley) at Countryside, said the community is “at the heart of these plans” and “we are truly excited to begin delivering this vision”.
He added: “The regeneration of the Cambridge Road Estate is vitally important for local residents and the area as a whole, and so we are committed to working in partnership with the community and Kingston Council to deliver the regeneration for the benefit of existing residents and the wider community.”
Emily Davey, portfolio holder for housing at Kingston Council, said the project will deliver a “boost” for the borough.
She added: “It puts us on the path to delivering on our priorities to tackle climate change and increase the number of affordable homes, new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities in the borough.
“Residents voted for safer, warmer, greener homes and that is what we can now deliver.
“We are looking forward to continuing working together with residents as we deliver on these ambitions.”
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