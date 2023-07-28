London council launches major housing repairs improvement plan

According to a report that went before the council’s housing and homelessness policy and accountability committee on Tuesday, the plan was “initiated to address identified shortfalls in our repair services and complaints management”.

The report said that at the heart of the improvement plan is the establishment of a Housing Hub, which streamlines repairs, complaint-handling and broader housing issues under one umbrella.

The plan also introduced a feature known as ‘Home MOT’, which aims to provide a suite of additional home services, ensuring the resident’s home remains fully functional and fit for purpose.

The offer specifically caters to those who have previously raised a legitimate complaint and, according to the report, is “dedicated to cultivating a culture of prompt and effective problem resolution, ensuring residents feel valued and their concerns are attended to swiftly”.