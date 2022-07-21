London council launches review to speed up housing delivery

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A south London council has launched an independent review with the aim of increasing the amount of affordable homes in its borough.
Lambeth Council has selected Lord Kerslake, former head of the civil service and currently chair of Peabody, to look into how the local authority can speed up the delivery of affordable homes, particularly social homes for people on the housing waiting list.
The review, which will hear evidence from across the council, residents and public and private sector partners, will assess the council’s development pipeline, which is being delivered by its wholly owned company, Homes for Lambeth.
The review will also look at how Lambeth Council works with partners and how its commitment to build more homes can be met alongside its commitments to tackle the climate emergency.
A report on the review is expected to go before council leader Claire Holland and Danny Adilypour, cabinet member for sustainable growth and new homes, in the autumn.
It will be published alongside the council’s response.
Ms Holland said the review will help tackle the housing crisis and give homes for “those who need them most”.
“At a time when many residents are feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis and fear that housing is becoming less affordable and accessible to them, it is vital that we leave no stone unturned to take action more quickly, and I am very grateful that Lord Kerslake will bring his wealth of expertise to the task,” she added.
Mr Adilypour said: “With so many families in temporary accommodation or in private rented homes that are increasingly unaffordable, we are clear that we need to act more quickly to deliver more homes that will make a difference to tackling the housing crisis.”
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